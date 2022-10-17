Pressure mounts on Pongola mayor to resign after allegations of wrongdoing

Durban - Pressure is mounting on the mayor of the cash-strapped uPhongolo Local Municipality to step down after it was revealed that she allegedly borrowed money from a businesswoman and promised to pay it back by giving her a contract. Following the revelations, the ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo (Zululand) region said on Friday that the most honourable thing for mayor Velephi Mavis Sikhosana would be to resign from office.

According to court papers before the Pongola Magistrate’s Court in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Sikhosana is accused of borrowing R80 000 from the upcoming businesswoman, Qapheleni Patricia Mafuleka of Ncotshane township. Mafuleka is trying to claw back the money and the mayor has been served with a summons. It has been alleged that in December last year, Sikhosana wanted to buy food parcels to appease angry community members who were up in arms against the IFP over it altering the list of councillor candidates in the local elections in November last year.

UPDATE: The ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo (Zululand) region has called for the mayor of UPhongolo local municipality, Velephi Mavis Sikhosana, to step down after it was revealed that she allegedly borrowed money from a businesswoman and promised to repay it by giving her a tender. pic.twitter.com/qqsjqTSjqd — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 15, 2022 Sikhosana allegedly claimed that she was calling the shots in the municipality and the IFP was aware of her campaign. This is contained in a handwritten affidavit that is attached to the court papers. Initially, the summons was for R80 000. She first asked for R60 000 and later came back to ask for an additional R20 000.

However, the owed amount is R323 000 as Mafuleka is claiming the money Sikhosana borrowed was supposed to be used to buy furniture for her bed and breakfast establishment in the Pongola township of Ncotshane. This is contained in the fresh summons the sheriff of Pongola served on Sikhosana on October 12. Now, the ANC from the region wants Sikhosana gone, saying it is not only reckless but outright irresponsible to allow the mayor, who is facing serious allegations of corruption and bribery, to preside over municipal resources.

“The mayor's pre-occupation is rechanneling municipal resource(s) for personal gain. “These are resources that should be used to fight poverty that is so endemic in uPhongolo. “Clearly, it is because of her corrupt tendencies, that uPhongolo Local Municipality is displaying severe deterioration in good governance and financial management.

“Embezzlement of public funds through bribery and corruption associated with supply chain management has resulted in severe depletion of the municipal resources. “The mayor must be held accountable as she is a ring leader as shown by court papers… The mayor must step down,” the regional ANC said. Sikhosana has repeatedly ignored requests for comments on the matter.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the IFP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the party was not aware of the matter and, now that it has been brought to its attention, Sikhosana would be called to provide answers. The Pongola-based Nkosinathi Sithole Attorneys confirmed to IOL that it had been assigned by Mafuleka to pursue the matter in court. [email protected]