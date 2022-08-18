Prince Mbonisi turns heat on Prince Simakade over kraal ritual, says King Misuzulu ceremony should not go ahead

Durban - Prince Mbonisi Zulu, one of the most senior members of the Zulu royal family who has been a key protagonist in the fight for the throne, has condemned the traditional crowning of Prince Simakade as Zulu “King”. Equally, Prince Mbonisi says the upcoming entering of the sacred royal kraal ritual by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday should not go ahead as it adds to the confusion regarding who should be the rightful King.

The senior prince, who is a half-brother to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, on Thursday, said there is an ongoing legal tussle over the matter and, as such, no one should claim to be the King of the Zulu nation. “The naming of Prince Simakade by some members of the royal family as the new King of Zulu Nation brings additional confusion to the matter that is already in dispute. It is well known that the President issued a recognition certificate to recognise Prince Misuzulu. However, the matter is in dispute. “That being said, the matter is in the courts for review because the Royal Family views the decision made by the President as premature for not allowing the Royal Family internal processes for a successor to unfold.

“As the Royal Family, we need reverence amongst ourselves and refrain from actions that undermine internal processes of the family. It is undeniable that there are many outstanding issues that need to be resolved before it can be said that the Royal Family is ready to submit a successor to the President. “Paramount, amongst others, is the conclusion of all necessary rituals that are outstanding. Thereafter will there follow a meeting of all members of the family for deliberation on the question of succession. UPDATE: Prince Mbonisi Zulu has condemned the sudden naming of Prince Simakade as Zulu King, saying it brings confusion while the royal family still has a court case. Equally, he says Saturday's kraal ritual by King Misuzulu adds more confusion and it should not go ahead. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 18, 2022 “It is, therefore, unfortunate that Prince Simakade has been submitted as the successor in circumstances where the issue of succession is still before the courts,” Prince Mbonisi said in a statement which was sent to IOL on Thursday.

Regarding the ritual of entering the kraal by King Misuzulu on Saturday at Kwakhangelamankengane, Prince Mbonisi said it was premature. “In the same vein, we note that Prince Buthelezi announced that there will be a coronation on 20 August 2022. We caution against that action as it also contributes further to divisions in the Royal Family. “The coronation of any individual at this present moment is premature because the Royal Family has not made a final determination on who the successor is. Indeed, there are different opinions within the family. All the more reason to allow the internal processes of the family to unfold and be finalised properly in line with Zulu tradition and custom. We give reverence to a sacred place like isibaya, especially the one that the late King His Majesty Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu used for important events,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Mbonisi’s public relations team was still mum when IOL asked it to verify a press notice, stating that they would announce the “real heir” on Thursday. The heir they are expected to announce was Prince Buzabazi, the third born son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Buhle Mathe of KwaDlamahlahla royal house in Nongoma. Prince Buzabazi’s name came up after there was a fallout over the backing of Prince Simakade for the throne during a meeting which was held in Nongoma late last year.

Some members of the royal family who are opposed to King Misuzulu pointed out that Prince Simakade was born out of wedlock and could not ascend to the throne and eventually settled for Prince Buzabazi. Hence the likes of Prince Mbonisi eventually dumped Prince Simakade while the likes of Prince Thokozani and the late Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu stuck with him, and Prince De Klerk Zulu moved back to the faction supporting King Misuzulu. [email protected]