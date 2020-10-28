Private ambulance services to march over R5m payment dispute with RAF

Durban - Members of the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Association are expected to gather at the Road Accident Fund's office in the Durban CBD over ongoing payment issues between the organisation and service providers. KZNPAA spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said members will gather at the RAF's offices in Anton Lembede Street on Friday at 10am. He said this follows a meeting with RAF management on Thursday last week, where private ambulance operators tabled their concerns. Jamieson said a brief discussion was held and no specific resolutions were offered by RAF regional manager, Ntsoaki Kunene. He added that to date, there has been no communication from the RAF.

"Our members compromise of approximately 25 private ambulance services working in the KZN area. The monies owing to us from work already done is over R5million. These monies are owed to us from February," Jamieson said.

He said on Friday, members will stage a peaceful procession with multiple ambulance and response vehicles from Dr Pixley KaSeme Street to the RAF offices to hand over their memorandum.

"In conjunction with this procession our members will only service their respected insured clients which could negatively impact people involved in car accidents. These injured people will need to wait for EMRS to attend to them. The already burdened government service relies on Private services to deal with Motor vehicle collisions. In saying this however with non-payment from the road accident fund Private services are struggling to survive," Jamieson said.

IOL