Private investigator roped in to probe 'hit’ on KZN municipal traffic superintendent

Durban – Private investigator Rick Crouch is looking for assistance to locate the people responsible for the death of a Big Five Hlabisa Local Municipality traffic police superintendent, Vincent Danisa. Danisa was shot while seated in a car outside a Build-it outlet at about 8am on February 7.

Crouch said CCTV footage showed the shooter jumping into a VW Polo after pulling the trigger. “Danisa and another driver were outside the Hlabisa Build-It talking while remaining inside their vehicles. An unknown suspect came up and walked between the two vehicles and shot Danisa through the driver side window. “CCTV footage shows that after the shooting, the gunman walked calmly from the scene and was picked up by a silver-grey Polo which is believed to be his getaway vehicle,” Crouch said.

Crouch said he believed someone might have witnessed the shooting or have information that could help with the investigation. “We understand that coming forward with information can be difficult, but we urge anyone who has any information to contact Private Investigators Rick Crouch & Associates at 081 741 8946 by WhatsApp or phone. We assure you that your identity will be kept confidential.” According to a Zululand Observer report, Danisa had just dropped off his child at school when he stopped to speak to a driving school instructor. An unknown man walked up to the vehicles and shot Danisa several times.

