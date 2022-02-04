Private security firm issues warning after elderly Stonebridge women fall victim to 'con couple'

Durban - Local private security company, Reaction Unit SA, is urging the community to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly scamming elderly people. RUSA spokesperson, Prem Balram said the man and woman reportedly robbed the two of their jewellery.

In the first incident, the couple pretended to be municipal workers and approached a 79-year-old woman at Stonebridge, near Phoenix. "They told her they were helping older people with chronic medication and food hampers. They also asked the elderly woman if she could assist in stitching the younger woman's pants as it was ripped," Balram said. He said the woman allowed the couple in and she helped stitch the pants.

He said the man allegedly walked into the elderly woman's bedroom. While she didn't have any jewellery, Balram said after a while the couple left and the woman realised that her ID was missing. "A short distance away, the couple approached another elderly woman, claiming to be employed at the local councillor's office. They asked the woman about her health and she told them she was experiencing pain in her foot," he said. The couple allegedly told the woman to boil tumeric and water and apply to her foot.

The couple were in the elderly woman's home when the woman received a phone call and walked away towards the resident’s bedroom. "The female then exited the bedroom and joined her accomplice and the victim in the living room. They wrote down their contact numbers on a piece of paper and informed the woman to call them if she had any problems with paying her utility bills. They then left her flat. "When the victim entered her bedroom she realised that a packet containing a Mangalsutra, two pairs of gold earrings, a gold ring and her Sassa card were missing," Balram said.

One of the women’s pieces of jewellery that was taken. Picture: RUSA He said the two victims are related. "Rusa officers met with the victims. They described the female suspect as being in her mid-20s and overweight. The male suspect is presumed to be in his early 50s and both are Indian. The senior citizens concluded that they were merely being hospitable and did not expect the couple to take advantage of them," he said. Balram urged the public to be wary of allowing strangers into their homes.