Probe launched after teen mothers’ babies ‘switched’ at Durban's Prince Mysheni Hospital

Durban - The Department of Health in KwaZulu Natal said it was concerned over allegations that babies were “switched” at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi. “The matter is being treated with due care, sensitivity and respect, particularly because both parents involved are under the age of 18,” read the statement.

One of the babies has since passed away. The Department said it was extremely saddened by adding it “had nothing to do with the allegations of the alleged baby switching.” The matter was being investigated and disciplinary measures taken against implicated staff members.

“Although the Department is prohibited by law from publicly divulging confidential clinical information, hospital management is in regular contact with the affected families, and on hand to duly address any points of clarity. “We can also point out that the hospital has offered counselling to both parties, but this was delayed due to their need to focus on their studies as they were busy with academic examinations.” The Department said DNA tests were conducted and communicated to both families.

“On request by the mother of the deceased baby, we have conducted a second DNA test, the results of which are due on the 21st June 2022.” “It is important to note that the hospital delivers between 1100 and 1400 babies every month, which is the second-highest in the country, and that the hospital is among those that were hardest hit by the floods, which occurred around the same time as this alleged incident.” IOL