Prof Anil Sooklal makes history as he is appointed high commissioner to India

Professor Anil Sooklal was appointed as the high commissioner of South Africa to India on Sunday, June 30, in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal. In his speech, Dr Sooklal explained that getting this position is a highly competitive and political process.

He said ministers and other entities can make recommendations but it is ultimately the president’s choice. “I am very grateful to president Cyril Ramaphosa for signing my appointment as high commissioner to India, Bangladesh and Nepal,” he said. Sooklal boasts the following academic qualifications:

BA (Oriental History and Religious Studies), University of Durban-Westville (University of KwaZulu Natal-UKZN)

BA Honours (Cum Laude) (Oriental History and Religious Studies) – UKZN

MA (Religious Studies) – UKZN

D Phil (Religious Studies) – UKZN

PhD (Oriental History) – UKZN The high commissioner added that it has taken 30 years for a South African of Indian origin to get assigned to the post. He went on to say that in countries where there is a sizeable Indian community, they appoint people of Indian origin for such positions. “Because of the natural affinity and understanding that landscape and Indian mind; I said why don’t we do the same in South Africa? My appointment is for all of South Africa, especially, the Indian community.” Sooklal added that India has to accept his appointment and that process should be almost completed. With SA and India’s complex history. The professor exalted the importance of unity in achieving progress and improving lives.

He said that this cohesion which has existed as far as when Indian people were brought to SA as indentured servants has been put aside in today’s world. Sooklal also spoke about the new cabinet that was announced by the president and its lack of Indian represantation. “We are marginalised, and have also marginalised ourselves,” he said. According to Sooklal, him being outspoken has shaped his career and joked about having been fired already for his speech. He also claimed that people of Hindu descent are most marginalised in the country.