Protest planned against closure of Alberlito Hospital’s paediatric and maternity wards

Durban – A peaceful protest is expected to take place on Thursday afternoon in the hopes Netcare will reconsider its decision to close its paediatric and maternity unit at Alberlito Hospital. The hospital is in Ballito on the KwaZulu-North Coast.

Earlier this week Netcare said they planned to convert the unit to a mental health facility. Shan Fourie. IOL reported that about nine specialists operating from the hospital have been told that their leases would not be renewed. They have until April to vacate.

The regional manager of Netcare’s KZN hospital division, Sara Nayager, said: “Since its inception 15 years ago, records show that there have on average only been 15 births a month in the hospital, with an average of only 13 a month in 2022. In the last 6 years, 99.5% of deliveries were by Caesarean section and in six years, only six vaginal deliveries have taken place at the hospital, illustrating a lack of demand that is making these services unfeasible.” March organiser Shan Fourie, ambassador of The Rise Up Movement, said the protest would be take place at the hospital at 4pm on Thursday. People will be wearing black and carrying placards. Images of children who were born or treated at Alberlito Hospital will be on display.

Fourie is a mother who is hoping that Netcare will reconsider its decision. “The aim of the peaceful protest is to stand together as a community of the North Coast who has seen Alberlito as an integral part of our community for the past 15 years, in the hopes that we can convince Netcare to reconsider its decision to close paed and maternity wards and dismiss the incredible paediatric and obgyn specialists that have poured their hearts into our community.” IOL