Protesting surfers take Durban Metro cops surfing and for breakfast

Durban: A group of Durban surfers, who had to be escorted out of the water in January for defying the ban on surfing, has thanked Durban Metro search and rescue officers for being professional and understanding. Professional surfer Beyrick Thulani de Vries said that on January 27 he, together with other surfers, had hired a boat and entered the sea through the Durban harbour.

“We were unable to cross the beach to get into the water. So, we parked our boat outside the shark nets and paddled to the New Pier and surfed until police officers from Durban Metro Search and Rescue escorted us out of the water.” De Vries said they were given a warning and released. Over the past few months, they have come to realise that the police were doing their job. Durban metro police together with a group of surfers went surfing on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

“We later learnt that they were just about to have a hot breakfast when they were called to get us out the water. “So, we decided to invite the four metro police officers to surf with us and show them how surfing can be done while social distancing. “And to make up for the hot breakfast they missed out on, we teamed up with Ella Coffee to provide them with a meal on Thursday. We also wanted to thank them for being understanding and handling the matter so professionally.”