Protestors gather outside court ahead of brothers appearance for murder of uMhlanga businessman

A group of protestors gathered outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, ahead of the court appearance of two brothers charged with the murder of Shailen Singh. The 32-year-old businessman was gunned down in a parking lot in uMhlanga on Sunday.

He sustained two gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Two brothers, one believed to be a security company boss, is expected to line up in the dock on Friday.

IOL Police said the motive for the murder is not known at this stage pending a police investigation. The brothers were nabbed on Wednesday, the same day Singh was laid to rest. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Organised Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit detectives.