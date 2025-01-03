Independent Online
Protestors gather outside court ahead of brothers appearance for murder of uMhlanga businessman

A group of protestors have gathered outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday morning ahead of the court appearance of the two brothers charged with the murder of Shailen Singh. Picture: Supplied / KZN VIP

Published Jan 3, 2025

Share

A group of protestors gathered outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, ahead of the court appearance of two brothers charged with the murder of Shailen Singh. 

The 32-year-old businessman was gunned down in a parking lot in uMhlanga on Sunday. 

He sustained two gunshot wounds and died at the scene. 

Two brothers, one believed to be a security company boss, is expected to line up in the dock on Friday. 

 

IOL

Police said the motive for the murder is not known at this stage pending a police investigation. 

The brothers were nabbed on Wednesday, the same day Singh was laid to rest. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Organised Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit detectives. 

He added that the two vehicles that were seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were also recovered.

IOL News 

