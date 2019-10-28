PSL, SuperSport to join apology session for 2018 Nedbank Cup violence









Fans set seats on fire at Moses Mabhida Stadium after the game. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA Durban - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and SuperSport are expected to take part in a restorative process to address the soccer violence that erupted at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018. The session is being facilitated by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and will take place on Tuesday at the stadium. Hundreds of irate fans stormed the stadium pitch on April 21 following the final whistle of the Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaiser Chiefs and Free State Stars, which Chiefs lost 2-0. While cameras were still filming, several fans proceeded to set alight stadium chairs, damage crowd barriers and access gates, vandalise camera equipment and assaulted a security guard. Damage to the stadium was estimated at R2.6 million. Nine people were arrested for public violence and sentenced to four years imprisonment, of which they were expected to serve one year under correctional supervision.

The other three years were suspended for five years on condition that they were not involved in similar crimes. Their correctional supervision expires in March 2020.

On Monday, DCS said the restorative process was aimed at "providing a platform for the perpetrators and victims of crime to meet in a safe and structured setting and engage in a mediated discussion of the crime".

"With the assistance of a trained mediator, the victim is able to tell the offender about the crime’s physical, emotional, and financial impact, and affords an opportunity to the perpetrator to respond. This is a necessary process as it assists all parties to work towards forgiveness," said DCS.

African News Agency (ANA)