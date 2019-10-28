Durban - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and SuperSport are expected to take part in a restorative process to address the soccer violence that erupted at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018.
The session is being facilitated by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and will take place on Tuesday at the stadium.
Hundreds of irate fans stormed the stadium pitch on April 21 following the final whistle of the Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaiser Chiefs and Free State Stars, which Chiefs lost 2-0.
While cameras were still filming, several fans proceeded to set alight stadium chairs, damage crowd barriers and access gates, vandalise camera equipment and assaulted a security guard. Damage to the stadium was estimated at R2.6 million.
Nine people were arrested for public violence and sentenced to four years imprisonment, of which they were expected to serve one year under correctional supervision.