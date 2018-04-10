Nicolette and Hardus Lotter were convicted in 2012 of murdering their parents, Johan and Riekie Lotter in 2008. Picture: Marilyn Bernard

Cape Town - A fierce debate is raging among social media users, and especially on Facebook groups in Durban, after news reports revealed that Hardus Lotter, who strangled his father Johan in his bed in 2008, has been released from prison on parole.

His sister Nicolette, believing it to be “God’s will”, stabbed their mother, Riekie, to death on the kitchen floor of their Westville home.

Lotter has reportedly started his own business and joined a local church. He also has an active Facebook profile.

According to Times Live, the congregation had been unaware that their newest member was a convicted murderer.

Some of the comments from a citizens' group on Facebook.





Facebook users appear divided about Hardus Lotter's parole.





Convicted murderer Hardus Lotter's profile picture on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Hardus Lotter

In 2012 Lotter, then 23, was sentenced to 10 years for each of the murders, the sentences will run concurrently, and ordered a non-parole period of six years. He has served just 6 years of his sentence.

Nicolette, who was 29 at the time,was sentenced to 12 years on each count, also to run concurrently, with parole only to be considered after 10 years.

Mathew Naidoo in the Durban High Court to hear the judgment against him for the murder of Johan and Riekie Lotter. PICTURE: GCINA NDWALANE

The alleged mastermind of the murder plot, Mathew Naidoo, then 25, received two life sentences. He will only become eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

The siblings had spent four years in jail awaiting trial.

READ MORE:

Making of a killer haunted by demons

It’s not over yet: Naidoo

‘I wish I could thank my parents’

IOL