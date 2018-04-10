Cape Town - A fierce debate is raging among social media users, and especially on Facebook groups in Durban, after news reports revealed that Hardus Lotter, who strangled his father Johan in his bed in 2008, has been released from prison on parole.
His sister Nicolette, believing it to be “God’s will”, stabbed their mother, Riekie, to death on the kitchen floor of their Westville home.
Lotter has reportedly started his own business and joined a local church. He also has an active Facebook profile.
According to Times Live, the congregation had been unaware that their newest member was a convicted murderer.
In 2012 Lotter, then 23, was sentenced to 10 years for each of the murders, the sentences will run concurrently, and ordered a non-parole period of six years. He has served just 6 years of his sentence.
Nicolette, who was 29 at the time,was sentenced to 12 years on each count, also to run concurrently, with parole only to be considered after 10 years.
The alleged mastermind of the murder plot, Mathew Naidoo, then 25, received two life sentences. He will only become eligible for parole after serving 25 years.
The siblings had spent four years in jail awaiting trial.
READ MORE:
Making of a killer haunted by demons
‘I wish I could thank my parents’