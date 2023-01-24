Public Protector's office wraps up Phala Phala investigation

The Public Protector’s office has confirmed its completion of an investigation into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Act in the Phala Phala saga. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) lodged a formal complaint through its leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula that Ramaphosa violated his office following the theft of millions of US dollars during an incident at his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg in Limpopo in February 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the letter, signed by acting executive manager of the investigations branch, Vusumuzi Dlamini, stated that an interim report has already been drafted by the investigation team. "The interim report has been scheduled to serve through the internal review structures for quality assurance purposes. "Once the quality assurance process is completed, the interim report shall be served to the relevant parties, in line with the Rules Relating to Investigations by the Public Protector and Matters Incidental thereto, 2018, as promulgated under Section 7(11) of the Public Protector Act, to afford them an opportunity to comment on the intended findings before the report is made final," the letter said.

The PP's office said further progress or new developments on the matter will be communicated to the ATM in due course. IOL previously reported that Zungula tabled an official motion on June 14, 2022, that parliament investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa by forming a Section 89 Committee Inquiry over allegations the latter had violated section 89 of the Constitution. Last month, retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member Independent Section 89 Panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office. Despite the scandal hanging over his head, Ramaphosa consolidated his power in the ANC after winning a second term as ANC president during the party’s elective conference that began on December 16 and ended four days later.

Story continues below Advertisement