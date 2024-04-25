Pupils in need receive school uniforms from KZN Social Department and Sassa

The KwaZulu-National Department of Social Development, working together with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), provided school uniforms to three schools on Thursday. MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza spearheaded the programme in an attempt to remove impediments to education and protect every child’s fundamental right to learn.

“The initiative aims to confront the financial obstacles faced by families, often resulting in children being deprived of essential educational resources like school uniforms,” said the department. MEC Khoza, together with Sassa provincial management, supplied school uniforms to students in need at Savannah Park, Mariannridge, and Padavatan primary schools in order to ‘facilitate their access to quality education’. A total of 158 students from various institutions got uniforms, with the initiative highlighting the relevance of collective action in overcoming socio-economic barriers and fostering inclusive education.

“A compassionate government cannot stand idly while a lack of school uniforms hinders learners’ attendance and participation in schools. “Acknowledging this pressing issue, government has taken proactive measures to intervene and support vulnerable communities, ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to learn due to financial constraints,” said the department. This year, the government reportedly invested more than R12 million through Sassa to provide school uniforms to students throughout the province of KZN.