Quick-thinking teen rescues three friends after fun swimming trip turns to tragedy on KZN South Coast

A quick-thinking South Coast teenager sprang into action after noticing a group of friends had been swept out to sea. The teens had been swimming when they were caught in a rip tide on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said Keegan Lowe had been at the Pennington Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast when he said what was happening with the four boys. “Keegan entered the water and managed to rescue two of the friends in the mid-surf break. He then went back in, armed with a yellow rescue torpedo bouy, stationed at the beach, for the third youngster,” said NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon. Sadly, a fourth boy, believed to have been caught in the rip current, could not be found. Lambinon added that the fourth boy had been lost in the outer surf line.

“The three survivors were checked on scene by paramedics. They did not require further care,” he said. Umdoni lifeguards entered the waters to continue searching for the fourth boy with shoreline searches conducted by NSRI, IPSS Medical Rescue and police. Lambinon said the sea conditions were very rough.