R100 000 reward offered for armed bandits who raided cooking oil warehouse

Durban: Cooking oil has become so expensive in South Africa that a group of gunmen stormed one of Willowton Group’s warehouses and stole an undisclosed amount of Sunfoil 2 litre oil.
The Willowton Group, the makers of Sunfoil cooking oil and other perishables,, announced the robbery this week.
The KwaZulu-Natal company, which has with operations across South Africa, offered a R100 000 reward to anyone with vital information.
“The Willowton Group regretfully announces that one of their warehouses was raided by an armed group of men on Wednesday, October 5th 2022.
“A substantial quantity of 2L Sunfoil cooking oil was taken. The Willowton Group requests the general public and trade to refrain from purchasing these stolen goods.”
It said it was working with police to track down the stolen oil, using batch numbers.
IOL contacted the SAPS in KZN for comment on the case and is awaiting their response.
The price of cooking oil in South Africa has risen by more than 50% in the past year, according to a report by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group’s May 2022 household affordability index.
The surge in prices, including the cost of fuel, is largely due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has sent shock waves across global economies.
Protests have broken out across the globe as people voice their anger over the exponentially high rate of inflation and subsequent rise in the cost of living.
IOL