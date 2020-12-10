R1.2m drugs found in electric frying pans headed for Australia

Durban - Electric frying pans headed for Australia containing methamphetamine with a street value of R1.2 million was seized by the Durban metro police and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations on Wednesday night. Metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said police received information from a source regarding a suspicious cargo consignment. “The cargo consignment was inspected with assistance of the courier company at their depot. The contents was that of electric frying pans being sent to Australia. “Member noted irregularities in the construction of the pan units that led to the discovery of 12 bags of suspected methamphetamine.” Sewpersad said there were four bags in each pan and the total weight was 5kg.

“The drugs have a local street value of R1.2 million.”

A case was opened at Newlands SAPS.

He said no arrests were made.

In a separate incident, a 34 year old was due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after police found crystal meth with a street value of R900 000 in a spare tyre.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit received information about a suspect who was transporting drugs in the Durban CBD.

“The suspect’s vehicle was spotted at the corner of Dr Pixley kaSeme and Russel streets.

“The suspect immediately sped off upon seeing the police officers. A chase ensued and the suspect was intercepted with the assistance of the Durban Flying Squad.

“A search was conducted inside the vehicle, and 2.71kg of pure heroin and 1 420kg of crystal meth were found.

“The drugs were found concealed in a spare tyre and inside the vehicle door pad.”

Gwala said R41 050 cash was seized from the suspect.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the drug dealer.

“This arrest proves that we are determined to creating a Safer Festive Season for everyone,” he said.

