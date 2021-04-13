R2m dagga found strewn in timber plantation in Vryheid

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban: Police seized dagga with a street value of almost R2 million, in a timber plantation in Vryheid this week. KZN police Vryheid Crime Intelligence said the K9 Unit and Task Team acted on information about a vehicle suspected of transporting dagga in the Vryheid area on Monday morning. “The suspect’s vehicle was spotted travelling at a high speed in the Gluckstadt area. “A chase ensued and other role-players joined police. The suspects drove into a timber plantation in Gluckstadt where they abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. “The vehicle was found with 14 bales of dagga. Another 11 bales were found scattered in the plantation,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

She said the estimated street value of the recovered dagga was R2m.

“The suspect’s vehicle was impounded for further investigation.”

Another 14 bales were seized from the suspect’s boot. Picture: SAPS

In a separate incident on the KZN South Coast, police arrested two suspects in Sea Park for being in possession of dagga with a street value of more than R150 000.

“Police received information about a house where drugs were being sold. They proceeded to the identified house, which was situated on Umdoni Road where a compressed dagga was found on the premises. Two suspects, aged 20 and 30, were placed under arrest for possession of drugs,” said Mbele.

The suspects appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court.

IOL