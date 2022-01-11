R5000 bail for KZN woman accused of kidnapping newborn

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the woman was traced and arrested in the uMgababa area yesterday.

"She appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today. She was granted bail of R5000 and the matter was remanded to 1 March 2022. The baby was reunited with his mother," Gwala said.

Gwala said on 22 November 2021, a mother left the King Edward Hospital with her newborn baby boy.

"While she was waiting for a bus, she was approached by an unknown woman who befriended her. The woman offered to buy groceries for the child after she learned that the mother was unemployed. The complainant and the woman boarded a taxi to Dr. Pixeley Kaseme Street in Durban in order for the woman to purchase some clothes for the infant," Gwala said.