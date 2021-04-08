R65m Powerball up for grabs this Friday

Durban – The PowerBall estimated jackpot for Friday, April 9, is R65million. According to national lottery Ithuba, if someone walks away with the prize they would become the winner of the biggest jackpot for the year. The PowerBall Plus estimated jackpot is R22m. IThuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said: “Our players are important to us and offering them bigger jackpots to play for, has always been Ithuba’s objective and priority. “The current PowerBall jackpots are sure to make a huge difference in the life of one or more lucky players.”

This year the National Lottery has created over 26 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021, and R800m has been paid out in total winnings.

In March, two people from Limpopo bagged almost a R100m Powerball jackpot collectively.

The first winner, a 30-year-old man, who won R51m, said he intended pursuing his dreams of becoming a social worker, while a Limpopo father of three who bagged R43m said he intended investing in his children’s education.

Another woman from KZN, who won R28m, said she would fulfil her dreams of finally owning her own home.

