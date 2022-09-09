R73m housing development on the cards for informal settlement in Inanda, Durban

Durban – In an effort to address the housing backlog, eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda announced details of a R73 million housing development in Inanda, on Thursday. The development is set to provide homes for 474 families living in informal settlements in Bhambayi, Inanda.

Kaunda said a contractor has been appointed to begin work on the first phase of the project which includes the implementation of infrastructure for roads, electricity, water, sanitation, and stormwater and sewerage systems. “The multi-million rand project will also present opportunities to the community by being sub-contractors while others will benefit from employment that will be created during the construction of this development,” he said. Kaunda said the housing development is also in response to the floods earlier this year that left many families destitute.

“We are hopeful that the community will work with us and the contractor to ensure that there are no disruptions in the implementation of this project,” he said. Kaunda said part of the planning for this housing development includes assessing the viability of the area. “When we identify an area and start planning for a housing development, we look into the access of social amenities and economic activities. This will assist us to tackle social ills that are affecting communities. The environmental design is key in the fight against crime,” he said.

The housing development is expected to be completed within 36 months. Once the implementation of service infrastructure has been completed, the construction of houses will begin. Kaunda also provided residents a progress report on various housing developments taking place in the Inanda area which includes projects that are in the pipeline and housing rectification and storm disaster projects.

