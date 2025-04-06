Rabies alert issued after dog tests positive in Hilton area

The uMngeni SPCA and uMgungundlovu District Municipality have issued an alert for rabies after a dead dog tested positive for the deadly virus. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the uMgungundlovu District Municipality said: “The uMgungundlovu District Municipality Environmental Health Unit is urging residents to be extremely cautious when interacting with dogs.“A stray dog that tested positive for rabies attacked a person in Hilton on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.”

To minimise the risk of exposure, the uMgungundlovu District Municipality Environmental Health Unit advised that children should be closely supervised by their parents and not be allowed to play with unfamiliar dogs. The uMngeni SPCA issued a similar alert, saying a dead dog was recovered from the highway on Thursday morning with no apparent trauma. However, it was sent for forensic testing and has tested positive for rabies. “Anyone who came into contact with a medium tan cross-breed within a 10-kilometre radius within the Cedara/Hilton area should immediately consult their health practitioner,” the uMngeni SPCA said.

The uMngeni SPCA urged all pet owners to ensure their animals are vaccinated - cats, dogs and all warm-blooded animals. Vaccinations are free at the SPCA, Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm. Facebook users reacted to the rabies alert, wondering if it was the same dog that bit a runner or attacked a girl. Candy Sclanders Bam said: “Hope this wasn’t the dog that bit that runner.”

Responding to Bam, Kathryn Hudson said the runner did get rabies prophylaxis at Life Hilton Private Hospital. Benita Joubert said: “There was a girl who was attacked by a dog in that area. He ripped her legs open and she had to (stay) overnight in the hospital. I wonder if it is the same one.” Joubert shared a WhatsApp message, believed to be from the mother of the girl who was attacked.

According to the message, the woman’s daughter went for a run in the afternoon when a stray dog attacked her. “Very very savage attack”, the mother described. She said her daughter was taken to Life Hilton and had stitches. Frances Hamilton said more education was needed on rabies. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) describes rabies as a viral infection of the nervous system. It is reported in different wild and domestic animal species, but most South African cases are in domestic dogs.