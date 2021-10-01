Rain, rain, go away! KZN braces for weekend of thunderstorms and downpours

Durban – Don’t pack away your umbrellas and rain jackets just yet. According to the South African Weather Service, more rain has been predicted for KwaZulu-Natal this weekend. “Today widespread showers and thundershowers (80%) are expected over the southern parts and western parts of KZN, otherwise scattered (60%),” said Weather Service forecaster Thandiwe Gumede.

She said there an alert had been issued for severe thunderstorms, rain, strong winds and hail in the western parts of KZN today. “Tomorrow scattered (60%) showers and thundershowers but isolated (30%) in the south. Sunday isolated showers and thundershowers are expected (30%) across the province,” Gumede said. The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has placed disaster management teams on alert.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka has warned residents of the dangers posed by the expected windy and stormy weather conditions. Disaster management teams will be monitoring routes and areas that are prone to incidents very closely. Residents are urged to avoid being on the road where possible and to refrain from crossing low-lying bridges. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.