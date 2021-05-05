Rain, thunderstorms predicted for KZN while Cape Town braces for 'major storm'

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL will not be significantly affected by the major storm and cold weather warning issued for the Western Cape.

South African Weather Services forecaster, Stacy Colborne, said SAWS is expecting the weather system to affected KZN, it will not be significant.

"We expect a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and even Sunday. Temperatures should be cool – 19-23°C but cold – 10 - 17°C in places over the interior of KZN," Colborne said.

She added this was normal and expected weather for this time of the year.

According to an earlier report, rainfall is expected over Overberg and Garden Route districts from today.

Commenting on a ’’major storm’’ predicted to continue through the night, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Wednesday the rain was expected to lead to flooding of informal settlements and roads in the affected areas.

SAWS warned surfers and swimmers to be cautious.

"Very rough sea conditions are anticipated due to strong winds associated with this system, especially along the coast between Cape Columbine and Still Bay (Stilbaai). These winds are likely to result in steep waves reaching heights of 4.0 – 5.5 metres at times," the weather service said.

🌧️⛈️A cut off low will result in heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions over parts of the Western Cape from Wednesday (05 May) (especially in the evening) into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/tcI1ZRqoKc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 4, 2021

