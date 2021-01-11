Ramaphosa confirms family meeting at 8pm today

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm today.

The Presidency has confirmed Ramaphosa will provide feedback on the latest developments in relation to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His address follows a series of meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President's Co-ordinating Council and the cabinet.

Ramaphosa also hosted a virtual meeting on Sunday between the government and interfaith leaders regarding the Covid-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy, an inclusive national effort that enables adaptive responses to the pandemic.

According to the Presidency, the engagement focused on the unfolding pandemic in the country and on the continent, including efforts to secure vaccines for all.