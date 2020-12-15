Ramaphosa K-word accused Kessie Nair dies

Durban - Kessie Nair, the man who was charged with crimen injuria for allegedly calling the President the k-word has died. Nair’s attorney Chris Gounden said his client died on Monday from heart failure. “His funeral is expected to take place in Johannesburg.” Nair was arrested in September 2018 after a calling the president the k-word in a video rant that went viral on social media. The charges were dropped in November last year. Nair had had two failed bail applications, and had celebrated his 60th birthday behind bars.

During his first failed bail application, Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela said Nair had not provided an alternative address, as the one he had given was that of his brother who had distanced himself from Nair's remarks.

"This is the kind of crime that can cause outrage," she said of his K-word ridden Facebook rant.

Gounden took the decision on appeal to the Durban High Court, saying that it was the first time a person was denied bail in a crimen injuria case.

In December 2018, after three months in prison, Nair was released on R2 500 bail.

Speaking about the charges being dropped against his client, Gounden told IOL at the time that the senior public prosecutor had declined to prosecute and charges against his client were withdrawn in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

IOL