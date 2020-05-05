Ramaphosa lauds KZN's efforts in the fight against Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the efforts of the KwaZulu-Natal coronavirus response team who have been hard at work in the fight against Covid-19.

He said while he was pleased with the responses and programmes put in place, the province needed to ensure they were prepared for the worst case scenario.

"I commend you for addressing the challenges that Covid-19 has presented. I also want to commend you for handling the challenges extremely well and using the principles and structures of Operation Sukumasakhe," he said.





Ramaphosa was speaking during a media briefing where Premier Sihle Zikalala presented the province's Covid-19 response plans.





Zikalala said the intensification of the lockdown started last month and from May 1, uMlazi (sections Y, P U and Z), Chatsworth, Verulam and Westville have been identified as hotspots.





He said as of May 3, there has been an increase of 25 new confirmed cases.





"The median number of new patients reported in the province is 18 cases per day with eThekwini and Ilembe districts contributing the most cases daily. The current clusters include healthcare workers and retail employees," he said.





Zikalala said the province is working on a three-step approach across the province; contact tracing team, community screening and testing and roadblock teams who work with police at roadblocks.





He said between March 5 - May 2, tracing teams have monitored 3131 people with 1817 people having completed the 14 days of self-isolation. A further 1314 people are still being monitored with 2505 samples being taken from contacts.





"The provincial government has also developed occupational health and safety guidelines to protect healthcare workers during Covid-19. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is being provided to the relevant healthcare workers based on risk assessment and also providing PPE to all employees," he said.





Zikalala said the Department of Health has reorganised and assigned current beds for patients under quarantine and isolation beds for those who test positive.





"In addition, the department is renovating and reconfiguring the existing clinical spaces in public health facilities and establishing field hospitals in order to increase bed capacity and to meet isolation and quarantine safety requirements. The province is also accepting offers from private health establishments in order to increase the total bed capacity . The province has also negotiated and established a database of lodges, resorts and hotels for activation for use as quarantine facilities based on demand," he said.





He said 2141 beds will be made available for isolation and 479 beds available for quarantine.





Zikalala said temporary facilities are also in the process of being erected.





As per the Health Ministry's latest Covid-19 statistics, KZN has 1106 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 415 recoveries and 35 deaths.





IOL