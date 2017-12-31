Cyril Ramaphosa does not have the courage to deal with the NEC members he was recently elected alongside, claims former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Durban - Cyril Ramaphosa, the new ANC leader, does not have the courage to deal head-on with national executive committee members he was recently elected alongside, claims former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza.

Khoza said although she had no business with the outcome of the ANC’s 54th national elective conference, she still had an interest in how it elected its leaders as it had a bearing on her as a citizen.

She said there had been a general view if Ramaphosa ascended to power he would be able to change South Africa’s “tragic economic path”.

Ramaphosa did have some good traits, as one of the architects of the constitution, but he had betrayed the constitution, she said.

“He was not courageous when he had an opportunity as the deputy president of the country, a position higher than any Nkosazana (Dlamini Zuma) ever held.

“When he (President Jacob Zuma) took the decision to recall the entire Treasury, he comes out and tells us that he dissociates himself with this decision, but the following day he changes his position and no longer disagrees."

“The challenge with Cyril is that I don’t think having Ace Magashule and DD Mabuza in the top six is going to enable him to deal with the situation of the rot and corruption,” Khoza said

Despite her own challenges with Dlamini Zuma, Khoza said the former AU Commission chairperson had the guts and abilities to tackle any challenge no matter how big.

She said Dlamini Zuma had compromised herself by not running in her own name but as part of a dynasty.

Sunday Tribune