Ratepayers halt municipality's upgrade of informal settlement in Durban suburb

Ratepayers in Durban's suburb of Greenwood Park have reportedly delayed the eThekwini Municipality's plans to upgrade Havelock, an informal settlement with over 300 houses. According to GroundUp News, the struggle over the land dates back more than 30 years, and throughout that time, the settlement has continued to grow.

In February 2022, 250 Greenwood Park homeowners signed a petition to cancel the projected renovation project and seek a long-term solution, according to the news outlet. The petition argued that the government should instead develop permanent residences. The petition said: “We empathise with them (Havelock residents) in their hardship. Over the years, we have assisted them many times with food parcels, clothing. Especially during fires and the Covid-19 lockdown.

“However, after consulting widely with ratepayers in the area, it was decided to object to the proposed upgrade that the City is suggesting.” The petition further stated that informal households must be given ownership of their dwellings, as promised. According to the petition, the proposed renovation is yet another stopgap remedy that only extends the problem for a further 20 years.

Andrew Akkers, the chairperson of the Ward 34 Residents and Ratepayers Association, said the growth of the informal settlement has greatly affected the community’s property prices. “Homes closest to the settlement wishing to relocate can never attract any buyers and even the banks refuse bond applications due to the high risk. “The settlement originally started with just a few shacks, primarily on state or municipal property. However, they kept growing and now occupy neighbouring privately owned land,” he was quoted as saying.