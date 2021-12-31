Rave but behave warns liquor industry following Cabinet’s decision to scrap curfew

Durban - The liquor industry is warning revellers to adhere to lockdown regulations following Cabinet's decision to scrap the midnight to 4am curfew. The National Liquor Traders’ Council says the adjustments in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions did not mean Covid was gone. On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele, announced three updates to the current Covid-19 regulations.

"The curfew will be lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people. Gatherings are restricted to no more than 1 000 people indoors and no more than 2 000 people outdoors," he said. Also, alcohol establishments that have licences to operate beyond 11pm will revert to full licence conditions. NTLC spokesperson, Lucky Ntimane, told the SABC that people should still follow protocol.