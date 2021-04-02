Read our King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu Special Commemorative digital magazine

His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu, the King of the Zulu nation, passed away on 12 March 2021, aged 72.

In honour of the longest reigning monarch in the nation’s history and the vanguard of Zulu culture, traditions, customs and principles, Independent Media published a special commemorative print supplement in honour of the King’s life in The Mercury, Daily News, Star and Isolezwe this past week.

This supplement is now also available on IOL as a free to download, keepsake digital magazine.

The magazine included some heartfelt tributes to His Majesty from former president Jacob Zuma; Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation; Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Cogta, and Nigel Ward, President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC.

