Read the room: Mzansi calls these celebs ‘insensitive’ for posting their pit bulls amid spate of fatal maulings

Durban – Social media users have called Dr Musa Mthombeni and J Something “insensitive” after they shared images of their dogs amid a number of fatal maulings in recent weeks. Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl, faced backlash after posting pictures of their pit bull, Cashew.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Happy birthday to our baby @cashewmthombeni_. A one year old baby! We love you!” he captioned on a post showing images of the animal. However, it was not long before people called him out in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) “Pitbull(s) are killing innocent souls, wena you are busy celebrating them. You people are heartless,” commented Instagram user Rodney Schumacher. “I know I don't count in the bigger part of your large following but children are being killed by power breeds, my partner had an encounter and survived by a whisker … so for the sake of solidarity I will unfollow every one who supports ownership of not only pit bulls but power breed,” said another Insta user, Nonto Dube.

Story continues below Advertisement

Other comments included: “wrong time to post a pitbull” and “read the room!!! to post this at this time is… yhoooo”. J'Something also faced backlash on social media after posting a photo of his American bully, which is a cross between three pit bull-type breeds. The artist’s post has since been deleted from Twitter

Story continues below Advertisement

J’Something’s post on Twitter has since been deleted. “Tone deaf. An American bully is still a pit bull derivative. You're insensitive,” commented Anton W. “I love you so much but @jsomething … but in the interest of what happened. Please read the room on this one,” commented Buhle Nxumalo.

At the weekend, irate residents in Gateville killed three pit bulls after they attacked a young girl. The dogs were then put beside each other and set alight. According to the Cape of Good SPCA, this was the second incident it was alerted to at the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the Free State, two pit bulls mauled a toddler. The two dogs, belonging to a neighbour, allegedly attacked the child on Sunday morning, after which the dog’s owner had to be saved by police from an angry mob. Last week, an 8-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pit bull at his home in Bloemfontein. The boy had been playing in his yard in Vista Park when the dog allegedly jumped over the fence and attacked him. Last week, the EFF's Vusi Khoza was slammed for sharing images of himself with his pit bull. Khoza has since deactivated his Twitter account.

I invite the EFF to take a position on this dangerous animal that is killing children. I think it’s time for a ban on Pit Bulls.



pic.twitter.com/gux5ks6pGF — Africa Research Centre📚📁 (@MightiJamie) November 15, 2022 The Pit Bull Federation of SA said it was working to find a solution.