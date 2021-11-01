Relative arrested after 5 perish in Phoenix flat fire

DURBAN – Phoenix police have managed to track down a 57-year-old man who fled after allegedly setting a flat alight, killing five people. Seven others managed to get to safety.

Police and eThekwini Fire officials responded to a report of a flat alight in Westham in Phoenix early this morning. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said residents reported that there had been a domestic dispute earlier. "When police arrived at the scene they found that seven residents of the flat managed to escape whilst five perished in the fire. The deceased are aged between 37 and 3 years old. Residents reported that there was a domestic altercation at the home prior to the fire," Naicker said.

Naicker said the man has been arrested by Phoenix police at the home of his relatives in the Phoenix area. “He had serious burn wounds and was taken to a local hospital were he is being held under police guard. Phoenix police are investigating a case of arson and murder," Naicker said. Ward councillor, Boxer Zulu, said he was aware of the incident however he did not have any further information at this stage.