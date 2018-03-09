Johannesburg - A 32-year-old man was arrested at his home in the Ncukeni area on Friday, for allegedly killing his four relatives, aged between four and 12, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said he was arrested after a lengthy investigation by investigators.

On September 2, at around 7am three children were found lying inside the house with multiple stab wounds on their chest, bodies and their left ears cut, Gwala said.

"The other body was found lying outside the house with multiple stab wounds. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. The children were alone at the time of the attack," Gwala said.

Four counts of murder were opened at Port Edward police station for investigation.

The man will be charged with four counts of murder and is expected to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the investigating team for the arrest.

“We will ensure that a well-prepared docket is sent to court so that the accused can be prosecuted for these horrendous acts. The cruelty that was displayed during the killing cannot be explained as it was too vicious especially as it was committed by a relative who is expected to be the protector to these children,” he said.

African News Agency/ANA