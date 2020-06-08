Relatives arrested after KZN couple is stabbed to death and their bodies set alight

Durban - Two men have been arrested for the murder of a couple in the KwaNyuswa area in Ezinqoleni in KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

Police said on Sunday, a couple were asleep in their homestead when two men allegedly dragged them outside and stabbed them several times before setting the couple, aged 60 and 62, alight.

SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the couple's home was also set alight by the suspects who fled the scene after the ordeal.

She said Ezinqoleni SAPS were notified of the incident and were summoned to the scene.

"Upon arrival they found two bodies that were burnt. An investigation was conducted at the scene and police started to trace the suspects involved.