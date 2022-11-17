Relief for train commuters as Metrorail confirms resumption of services in Cato Ridge and uMlazi

Durban – Metrorail KZN has announced the resumption of services at the Cato Ridge and uMlazi train stations. Metrorail said while services would resume at Cato Ridge on Thursday, trains would run at a reduced speed due to low power supply. Commuters are advised that services will get under way but at a slower rate.

"All three train sets are available as normal for service," Metrorail said. Meanwhile, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA in KZN, said operations would resume on the uMlazi train line from Monday next week. "Trains will shuttle commuters from KwaMnyandu to Reunion Stations. At Reunion Station, commuters will connect on trains from South Coast to Durban station. This is a temporary arrangement while infrastructure repair works continue," Prasa KZN said in a statement.

KwaMnyandu to Reunion Timetable Picture: Metrorail KZN KwaMnyandu to Reunion Timetable Picture: Metrorail KZN

Prasa KZN said it was in a process of rehabilitating rail infrastructure that was vandalised and affected by the April and May floods that damaged the uMlazi corridor which resulted in the suspension of services. "Commuters are urged to report any act of theft and vandalism that they may witness on railway reserves," the agency said.

Workers cleaning up the damaged railway l METRORAIL KZN It urged commuters to familiarise themselves with the timetable that will be provided at stations and on the Prasa KZN communication platforms. Customer services help desk: 031 813 0456 / 066 014 6105 (weekdays between 6am - 6pm).