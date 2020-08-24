Religious leaders want Verulam mosque attack case back on court roll

Cape Town – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been criticised by religious leaders in the Western Cape after the suspects involved in the Verulam mosque bombing in 2018 in Durban were set free.

In a statement released on Monday, the Western Cape Religious Leaders Forum (WCRLF) said it has written an open letter to the NPA to appeal for the swift reinstatement of the case on the court roll and a “competent, capable and committed lead prosecutor is appointed by the NPA KwaZulu-Natal Division to ensure that the necessary investigations are promptly finalised and the trial of the accused brought to completion".

This comes after the matter was struck from the court roll in July and the 12 suspects were set free.

The WCRLF represents all major faith communities in the Western Cape and the letter was addressed to the national director of public prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi.

The reason for striking the case from the roll was unreasonable delays at the start of the trial in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.