Religious watchdog releases report following probe of rape, forced virginity testing and assault at Kwasizabantu Mission

KWASIZABANTU, a Christian mission station in Kranskop, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Published 1h ago

Share

The CRL Rights Commission has released a report on its investigation into allegations of rape, assault, and forced virginity tests at the Kwasizabantu Mission.

The Commission has recommended that the religious institution in KwaZulu-Natal apologise to its former members.

However, the Commission could not make specific findings on allegations of rape, corruption, money laundering, or assault and advised those affected to lodge criminal cases.

It was mentioned in the report that a person accused of rape had been sentenced.

The report also addressed claims that the church was a cult and clarified that virginity inspections had been banned three years ago.

While the Commission acknowledged the promotion and protection of virginity inspections as a cultural practice, it emphasized that such inspections should not infringe upon a person's constitutional rights.

Furthermore, the report found that the ethos of the mission aligned with the guidelines of freedom of religion.

In 2020, several former congregants came forward with allegations against the Kwasizabantu Mission.

One individual, TV personality Marietjie Bothma, claimed that the church had profoundly impacted her life.

Bothma alleged that she was sexually abused by her father from the age of 5, and she further claimed to have been sexually abused by two counsellors, one male and one female.

At the age of 16, she left the mission, but her lack of education made it challenging for her to find employment.

In response to the CRL Rights Commission's report, the mission issued a statement confirming receipt of the final report.

While they still need to review the report in its entirety, including the recommendations, the mission expressed its appreciation for the finding that their teachings, principles, and doctrines are within the scope of freedom of religion as outlined in the Constitution.

The mission reiterated its commitment to assisting individuals with spiritual and physical needs.

The statement also referred to evidence presented during the investigation that suggested a coordinated attack on the mission by certain individuals seeking to take over its operations.

Despite these challenges, the mission expressed gratitude for the support it received and affirmed its dedication to continuing its charitable work for the benefit of thousands of people.

IOL

religion and beliefreligious facilitiesKwaZulu-NatalRapeAbuse of PowerChild AbuseMoney LaunderingFraud

Se-Anne Rall
