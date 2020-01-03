Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo by Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday urged road users to remain vigilant following a horror taxi crash on the R102 between uMhlali and Salt Rock in KwaZulu-Natal. Seven people died and 15 were injured in the early morning accident.

"While investigations into the cause of the crash are yet to conclude, initial reports suggest the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment," said Mbalula.

Mbalula sent his "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved and wished the injured a full recovery.

He said he would announce the final statistics on festive season road fatalities on January 23.