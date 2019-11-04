The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says that it is deeply concerned by reports of attacks by wild animals on members of the public and livestock in the north of the province, following a fatal attack by a hippopotamus on a man in Hluhluwe.
The party said that it had been reported that a man identified as Mbuyiseni Nxumalo died after he had been attacked by a hippopotamus in Hluhluwe, while the community of Ntandabantu in Mtubatuba had complained about being harassed by elephants roaming the area after escaping from a nearby game reserve.
“According to locals, their livestock has also been attacked by wild animals. Any injury or attack by wild animals to the members of the public is a cause for serious concern.
“As the ANC in the province, we are worried about this situation as it poses a serious danger to communities living next to game reserves as well as their livestock which is the backbone of their livelihood,” the party said in a statement.
"In the same vein we fully appreciate the fact that wildlife has a wide range of ecological, economic and cultural importance in relation to human existence,” said Ricardo Mthembu, ANC KZN spokesperson.