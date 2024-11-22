Rescue teams recover 17-year-old boy’s body from Pennington beach

Emergency teams have recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with friends at the Pennington beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of the boy, and we are grateful that they have received closure,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick.

IOL previously reported that teen had been with three other friends on Wednesday afternoon when they got into difficulty. Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute, said KZN Surf Rescue Network was activated as were NSRI rescue swimmers, Umdoni lifeguards, IPSS Medical Rescue, IPSS Search and Rescue, local security officers, the SA Police Services and police K9 Search and Rescue responded. He said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found that the teens were swept out to see in rip currents.

Lambinon added that a local teen, 16-year-old Keegan Lowe, was at the beach with his sister and friends and managed to run into the water to assist the boys. "He managed to rescue two teens who had reached the mid surf break. Once they were safely out of the water, Keegan grabbed a yellow rescue torpedo bouy and rescued a third boy. Despite his efforts, he could not locate the fourth boy.

Keegan has been hailed for his heroic efforts. Meanwhile, a five-year-old has gone missing after falling into a river near Johanna Road, near an informal settlement in Durban. "Unfortunately, due to worsening weather conditions, the search has been called off by SAPS for now. The child has not yet been located,“ said Marshall Security.