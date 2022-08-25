Residents hunt down and kill lion terrorising Ulundi community

Durban - A lion, suspected to be one of two roaming the streets of a northern KwaZulu-Natal community, has been killed. The lion was found by residents in Babanango around 5am on Thursday morning. It is alleged that two were spotted and while one was killed, the second managed to escape but it was injured.

Story continues below Advertisement

A search kicked off this week after the lions were spotted in the early hours of Tuesday morning near the Intibane Lodge and the Sweet Home Bush Camp near Ulundi. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, confirmed that the organisation was aware of the incident. This comes after at least two cow carcasses were discovered in Ulundi this week.

IOL reported that Ulundi residents are on high alert and have been cautioned to avoid running or walking in the early hours until it is safe to do so. Mayor Wilson Ntshangase said there have been a number of escaped animals, including elephants and rhino, spotted close to residential areas. Ntshangase is appealing to management at the Hluhluwe Umfolozi Park and the police to contain the situation.

Story continues below Advertisement

In July, six lions were killed after cows were eaten. Mntambo said the six lions had killed six cows before they were destroyed. The figure of cows killed may rise as some community membershave yet to take stock of their cows. "Most of them have been recently living in fear for their lives, which made them even scared of venturing to the areas they use as pastures for their livestock. The community's anger was mounting as it was feared that the lions had lost the fear of human beings," Mntambo said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Several community members alleged that they had come into contact with these lions. Instead of the lions running away, which is their normal behaviour in such encounters, they walked straight towards them forcing them to retreat. Mntambo explained that the decision to destroy this pride of lions was taken following several community protests that resulted in a group of community members cutting the fence and staging a sit-in inside the Park. IOL