Residents of KZN urged to prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned that the rain is not over and should brace for more thunderstorms in the southern and western parts of the province. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for Durbanites and said that the bad weather could extend further into the week.

The Weather Service said that these showers and storms may be accompanied by large amounts of small hail, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and heavy downpours which may lead to localised impacts. The SAWS added that localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, and livestock is a possibility. “These include localised injuries and danger to life due to lightning, localised and short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services and localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges,” The SAWS said.

A wet festive season Earlier this week, the SAWS issued a rainfall warning for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern Free State, eastern parts of North West, and the western and southern areas of Limpopo. The forecaster said the six provinces will experience increased rainfall from December 18 to December 24. "This substantial rainfall increase is likely to elevate the risk of flooding,” it added.