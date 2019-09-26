JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Thursday said she has given striking staff at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Medico-Legal Mortuary an ultimatum to return to work, or risk the implementation of a court order that could lead to their dismissal if implemented.
The MEC said the illegal strike has resulted in delays to the completion of six autopsies that were due on Thursday.
"It is believed that the workers are unhappy about the return of a manager who was previously in charge of the facility," said Simelane-Zulu.
"However, the exact nature of their grievance against the manager is not known, and has not been declared by organised labour."
“Firstly, we would like to apologise to all the families who are now anxious about whether they will be able to bury their loved ones due to the delay caused by the illegal strike. We have activated our contingency measures that will ensure that there is minimum disruption to service delivery,” said Simelane-Zulu.