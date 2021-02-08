Richard Mdluli a no show in court - again

DURBAN - FORMER crime intelligence boss, Richard Mdluli, has again failed to appear in court – apparently because of medical reasons. He was due to appear in court for his alleged role in a slush fund corruption case. Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the court was told Mdluli was unwell. "The medical reason was made known to the judge. We, however, were not privy to it," she said. Twala said the matter had been postponed to February 19, for a pre-trial conference while the accused are expected back in court on March 4.

In November last year, Mdluli also failed to appear in court citing ill-health as the reason for his absence.

Mdluli, who is serving a prison sentence for kidnapping and assaulting Oupa Ramogibe in 1998, is accused alongside Heine Bernard and Solomon Lazarus.

The trio face corruption, fraud, and theft charges, while Barnard will face an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice over allegations of abusing the secret services slush fund.

“This includes allegations of payment from the fund for private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use and the leasing out of his private residence to the state in order to pay Mdluli’s bond amongst others,” Twala said.

