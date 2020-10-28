Richards Bay teen charged with murder of relative

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A 17-year-old charged with the murder of a relative appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court today. The name of the suspect cannot be disclosed as he is a minor. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, at 2am on October 24 Richards Bay police received a complaint of a murder at Arboretum. “On arrival, they found the body of a 40-year-old man with stab wounds on the back who was certified dead at the scene. “A case of murder was opened and the investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male.”

Gwala said the the suspect is set to appear today in court for murder. “The motive for the killing is unknown.”

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Minenhle Sanelisiwe Mhlongo, 4.

It is alleged that on September 23, Minenhle was left in the care of a relative while her mother went to work.

According to police, is it alleged that when the girl’s mother returned home, she was told her daughter was missing.

A day later, Minenhle’s body was found in the bushes near her home in Mvemvane Road in KwaMashu’s M Section at around 6am.

There were stab wounds on her body and a head injury.

IOL