‘Right now, I am broke’: philanthropist Bi Phakathi opens up about financial struggles

Well-known philanthropist, Bi Phakathi, has taken to social media to open up about his financial struggles. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker and life coach said he used all his resources to spread the good.

“This assignment is bigger than me. Right now, I am broke. I have used all resources to spread the good and fight poverty. Please pray for me if you can,” he posted. Phakathi, whose real identity remains unknown, has earned the reputation of being a hero to the homeless. His videos posted on social media have gone viral, showing him helping the less fortunate in the community.

This assignment is bigger than me. Right now, I am broke I have used all resources to spread the good news and fight poverty. Please pray for me if you can. — BI Phakathi (@biphakathi) October 4, 2023 Last month, IOL reported on how Phakathi took to the streets to assist a homeless man. With 3 million views and over 180,000 likes, the video showing his generosity quickly went viral.

It showed Phakathi giving the man, named Hendrik, the choice between a bottle of beer and a cup. Hendrik chose the cup and as he gave the man the cup, Phakathi told him to check inside to see how big it was. On opening what he thought was a cup of coffee, he discovered that it was in fact filled with R100 notes totalling R3,000. Phakathi’s post on X has been shared over 2,000 times with more than 720,000 views, mostly with users asking him to share his banking details or thanking him for his good works and sharing encouraging messages.

What you doing for the needy is really amazing #biphakathi#continueHelppingTheNeedy — Eita da (@OluhleZozo) October 4, 2023 God is probably giving you sometime to rest, so that when you rise again you will reach more people, while you are resting may the Almighty grant you strength and resources to continue His work 🙏 Amen — Sweet MF Jones (@MF_Jones_RSA) October 4, 2023