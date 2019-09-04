The killing of four children by their father in Wyebank, west of Durban has sent led to an outpouring of support and sympathy on social media. Via Twitter user Sinazo Mafilika @sinazo_2

The father had three biological children aged four, six and 10 with a Durban woman who also had a 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. He allegedly picked up the children from school on Tuesday. 

After picking the children up, the man alleedly hanged the three smaller children in the family home and then took the teenager to some bush near New Germany where she was hanged from a tree. 

The mother was left reeling last night when police broke the sad news to her.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the 44-year-old man was arrested in KwaDabeka, west of Durban.

"He will face four counts of murder," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

The victims Ayakha Jiyane, Kwezi, Siphesihle and Kuhlekonke Mpungose have been described as warm and loving children. 

