The killing of four children by their father in Wyebank, west of Durban, has led to an outpouring of support and sympathy on social media. The father had three biological children aged four, six and 10 with a Durban woman who also had a 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. He allegedly picked up the children from school on Tuesday.

After picking the children up, the man alleedly hanged the three smaller children in the family home and then took the teenager to some bush near New Germany where she was hanged from a tree.

The mother was left reeling last night when police broke the sad news to her.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the 44-year-old man was arrested in KwaDabeka, west of Durban.

"He will face four counts of murder," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

The victims Ayakha Jiyane, Kwezi, Siphesihle and Kuhlekonke Mpungose have been described as warm and loving children.

TWITTER REACTS TO THE DEATHS

Such a cruel a thing to do. If you hate me, do everything you want to me but leave my children alone. Rest in Peace Ayakhe. #RIPAyakhaandSiblings #RIPAyakha https://t.co/ZEaulZa8Ln — Mmakgomo Kgonthe Makgopja (@KgontheM) September 4, 2019





To all the men. Be fearful of the rage that will ultimately fall on you in ways that you can't possibly imagine. #AmINext #SouthAfricans#RememberingNene#RIPAyakhaandSiblings — Palesa. (@PalesaRaphela) September 4, 2019









We're out here arguing. People are dying, people are killing. Wtf are we doing? We're not being constructive. Let's stop and think of what we can do to fix this #StopKillingOurWomen #NoToXenophobia #RIPAyakhaandSiblings #RIPUyineneMrwetyana — K•I•K•I (@ThatChickNicky) September 4, 2019





Please do not blame Mothers for keeping their Baby Daddies away from their children. To some men their children are problems that need to be taken care of #RIPAyakhaandSiblings — sinazo mafilika (@sinazo_2) September 4, 2019













#RIPAyakhaandSiblings This man should NEVER see the light of day. Justice system needs to change. No bail n life sentences Without parole for child murderers 😡😡😡😡😡 — Katherine Mannie (@katherinemannie) September 4, 2019





I can't even cry anymore. Such cruety!!! NO NO NO #RIPAyakhaandSiblings https://t.co/Hq9OWzSiY7 — sinazo mafilika (@sinazo_2) September 4, 2019







