Rivaaj Ramdass’s Covid-19 related death a loss to the Durban community

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The father of Durban community activist Rivaaj Ramdass who died from Covid-19 complications said he could not believe his son would not be returning home. The 45-year-old died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in the Midlands on Wednesday morning. Ramdass’ elderly father Satish said the family were devastated by the loss, going on to describe his son as the most “caring and charismatic person.” “I lost Rivaaj to the community a long time ago,” said Satish. Ramdass was a member of the Tactical Shooting Team and founder of the Safety and Security Team WhatsApp group.

“Rivaaj was the type of person who was willing to help anyone. Just recently, someone called him in the middle of the night saying their father had been hijacked.

“Rivaaj went out and found the 76-year-old man in a bush, and thereafter, traced his car to Chesterville.”

“His passion was helping people. He didn’t care if he knew you or not.”

His brother said the most fitting description for Rivaaj was: ’Service to mankind, is service to God.’

Ramdass tested positive about a week ago.

“He drove himself to hospital and insisted on doing so, because he did not want to infect anyone.

“He was in the general ward for a few days before being transferred to intensive care. I really don’t know what happened because we were told that his respiration was good yesterday. Then this morning, he suffered a massive heart attack.”

Satish said the funeral would take place tonight at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

Ramdass, who held a BA degree in Law, was also a director at Umvoti Light Newspaper on the KZN North Coast.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit South Africa and friends with Ramdass, said: “Rivaaj will be remembered for giving selflessly to the community, a hero to many and a loss to those in need.”

Messages of condolences have been pouring in on social media.

On the Durban Muslim Facebook Page, they wrote:

This morning we note the passing of Rivaaj Ramdas who is well known in the Durban Community as a Humanitarian.

While not being born into the fold of Islam, Mr Ramdas played an important role in the unbanning of the Azaan in Isipingo Beach.

We recognise him for his respect of other religions and offer condolences to his family and loved ones.

IOL