Road closures in northern KZN and disaster management teams on standby as heavy rains sweep province

Johannesburg – The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is on high alert as heavy rains lash the province. Disaster Management teams and officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate have been deployed in all affected areas, while some roads in the northern parts of the province have been closed due to flooding and poor visibility. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged residents of affected areas to remain indoors. She has also called on motorists to be extra cautious, especially in the northern parts of the province, where it is feared the heavy rains could lead to localised flooding and cause extensive damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We appeal to our communities not to risk their lives but to stay indoors and not to risk travelling to festivals or public engagements because of the extreme weather conditions in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. "We have teams on the ground who are on 24-hour standby and our Road Traffic Inspectorate [officers] are diverting traffic in areas where roads and bridges have been flooded, especially in low-lying areas,” she said. Dube-Ncube also called on motorists to drive with extreme care as roads were slippery due to the bad weather conditions.

“So far, no serious car crashes resulting in multiple fatalities on our roads have been reported on major roads, such as the N2 and N3, as a result of the heavy downpour. However, we appeal to road users and pedestrians to continue to put safety as a priority in everything they do. "We are still a province that is [recovering] from the devastating floods of April 2022, and the scars still remain visible. Let us act responsibly in these conditions to avoid any loss of life,” said Dube-Ncube. IOL